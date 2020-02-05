Market Elon Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after stock surges 400% since early June Updated : February 05, 2020 07:26 AM IST A blistering stock rally has bolstered the value of CEO Musk's 19 percent stake in the electric car maker by $16 billion since the start of 2020, to $30 billion. Tesla shares have climbed about 400 percent since early June, helped by the company's better-than-expected financial results and ramped-up production at its new car factory in Shanghai. On Tuesday, Tesla surged as much as 24 percent before falling back in the final minutes of the trading session to end the day up 13.7 percent.