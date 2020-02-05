Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Elon Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after stock surges 400% since early June

Updated : February 05, 2020 07:26 AM IST

A blistering stock rally has bolstered the value of CEO Musk's 19 percent stake in the electric car maker by $16 billion since the start of 2020, to $30 billion.
Tesla shares have climbed about 400 percent since early June, helped by the company's better-than-expected financial results and ramped-up production at its new car factory in Shanghai.
On Tuesday, Tesla surged as much as 24 percent before falling back in the final minutes of the trading session to end the day up 13.7 percent.
Elon Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after stock surges 400% since early June

You May Also Like

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Startup Street: Local language learning app, Entri raises USD 1.4 million

Startup Street: Local language learning app, Entri raises USD 1.4 million

Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in Q3

Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in Q3

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement