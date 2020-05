Tesla shares fell by over 12 percent on May 1, after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that in his opinion his company’s shares were priced “too high”.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

According to CNBC.com, the company announced a strong quarter recently, which boosted shares. The American vehicle manufacturer’s stock was trading at 760.23, but tanked after Musk tweeted and then fell to a session low of 717.64, before declining further.

Now give people back their FREEDOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020