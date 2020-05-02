Stocks Elon Musk may lose his job as Tesla CEO over a tweet Updated : May 02, 2020 03:38 PM IST The tweet saying that Tesla stock was "too high" also knocked $3 billion off Musk's own stake in the electric car-maker. His earlier notorious tweet in August 2018 when he posted about Tesla "going private, funding secured" at $420 a share cost him his role as Chairman. Tesla's market valuation was worth around $141 billion before the first tweet and it nosedived to nearly $127 billion. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365