Elon Musk may lose his job as Tesla CEO over a tweet

Updated : May 02, 2020 03:38 PM IST

The tweet saying that Tesla stock was "too high" also knocked $3 billion off Musk's own stake in the electric car-maker.
His earlier notorious tweet in August 2018 when he posted about Tesla "going private, funding secured" at $420 a share cost him his role as Chairman.
Tesla's market valuation was worth around $141 billion before the first tweet and it nosedived to nearly $127 billion.
