Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk can create history by becoming the world’s first trillionaire, predicted American asset-management company Ark Invest.

Ark Invest Management expects Tesla’s stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, up from its current value of $655. At that price, the company would be worth almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.

Last year, ARK had estimated Tesla’s share price to hit $7,000 per share in 2024. Based on their updated research, the asset management company now estimates that it could approach $3,000 in 2025.

According to a report in the blog, Nextbigfuture, Musk has 24.1 crore shares of Tesla and will get eight more CEO compensation bonuses totalling another 1.2 lakh shares. After the addition of those 1.2 lakh shares, Musk would have about 25.3 crore shares, whose worth would be $1.012 trillion by 2025. Nextbigfuture covers many disruptive technology and trends such as space, robotics, AI, medicine, etc.

As on March 25, Musk stood at No. 2 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $164 billion, behind only Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who held the No. 1 spot with a net worth of $181 billion.

Earlier, in January, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Tesla’s shares rose more than 20 percent in a week, raising Musk’s personal net worth to $195 billion, making him the world’s richest man.

.@elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion. — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 7, 2021

How strange — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021