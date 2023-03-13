homemarket Newsstocks NewsElgi Equipments shares gain after US subsidiary announces 33.33% acquisition of CS Industrial Services

Elgi Equipments shares gain after US subsidiary announces 33.33% acquisition of CS Industrial Services

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 11:00:41 AM IST (Published)

CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer/distributor for Elgi Compressors USA, for the sale of ELGi branded compressors in the Western New York region.

Elgi Equipments, a company engaged in manufacturing and trading of air compressors, on Friday announced that its US subsidiary has acquired a 33.33 percent stake in CS Industrial Services LLC to expand its reach in the US market.

Recommended Articles

View All

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The total cost to acquire both class A and class B shares is worth $1,25,000. The all-cash transaction is likely to be executed by the end of this month.


Interestingly, according to the notification by Elgi Equipments, CS Industrial Services is a new company that is yet to commence business operations.

After the acquisition of a 33.33 percent stake, CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer/distributor for Elgi Compressors USA, for the sale of ELGi branded compressors in the Western New York region.

Elgi Equipments is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (with around 22 percent market share) and among the top eight players globally.

For the recently-concluded quarter ended December 2022, the company's consolidated revenue rose 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 772.4 crore, while net profit nearly doubled compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of Elgi Equipments are trading 4.2 percent higher at Rs 488.60

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

USFDA completes inspection at Alembic Pharma's Derma facility at Karakhadi with no observations

Next Article

Lumax Auto Tech completes acquisition of 75% stake in IAC India for Rs 587 crore