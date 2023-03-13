Elgi Equipments shares gain after US subsidiary announces 33.33% acquisition of CS Industrial Services

CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer/distributor for Elgi Compressors USA, for the sale of ELGi branded compressors in the Western New York region.

Elgi Equipments, a company engaged in manufacturing and trading of air compressors, on Friday announced that its US subsidiary has acquired a 33.33 percent stake in CS Industrial Services LLC to expand its reach in the US market.

The total cost to acquire both class A and class B shares is worth $1,25,000. The all-cash transaction is likely to be executed by the end of this month.

Interestingly, according to the notification by Elgi Equipments, CS Industrial Services is a new company that is yet to commence business operations.

After the acquisition of a 33.33 percent stake, CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer/distributor for Elgi Compressors USA, for the sale of ELGi branded compressors in the Western New York region.

Elgi Equipments is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (with around 22 percent market share) and among the top eight players globally.

For the recently-concluded quarter ended December 2022, the company's consolidated revenue rose 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 772.4 crore, while net profit nearly doubled compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of Elgi Equipments are trading 4.2 percent higher at Rs 488.60