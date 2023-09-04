Shares of Elecon Engineering Ltd. are at a record high. The stock has gained 140 percent so far in 2023.

Elecon Engineering is also a part of veteran investor Vijay Kedia's portfolio. As of Friday's closing, the company's market capitalisation had crossed Rs 10,000 crore. Nearly Rs 6,000 crore of the company''s market capitalisation has been added this year itself.

At the start of the year, Elecon's market capitalisation was just over Rs 4,000 crore. At the end of the June quarter of 2021, that figure stood at Rs 1,534 crore.

How Much is Kedia's Stake Worth?

Vijay Kedia's name first appeared in the list of public shareholders for Elecon Engineering in the June quarter of 2021, during which he had acquired a 1.19 percent stake in the company for Rs 23.4 crore.

As of the June quarter of 2023, Kedia owns 20 lakh shares or 1.78 percent stake in Elecon Engineering which at the current market price, is valued at Rs 180 crore. That implies a return of nearly 8x from his investment value.

What Is Elecon Engineering?

Established in 1951, Elecon Engineering is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial gears in Asia, along with material handling equipments. It is also the first Indian company to manufacture equipment for bulk material handling.

It has two business divisions - Power Transmission and Material Handline Equipment.

As of the June quarter, the company had reported revenue of Rs 414 crore, up from Rs 328 crore it had reported in the June quarter last year. Its net profit also rose to Rs 73 crore from Rs 42 crore last year.

Who Owns Elecon Engineering?

As of the June quarter, Elecon promoters held close to 59 percent stake in the company. Among public shareholders, four Mutual Funds own a total of 1.12 percent stake, although not a single one owns a stake greater than one percent.

Among other individual shareholders other than Vijay Kedia, Ajay Upadhyaya also has a 1.78 percent stake in Elecon.

Kedia's Rationale For Investing Early

"I do not relook because I usually try to board a train like, suppose if a train is going from Churchgate to Virar then I would like to board at Churchgate or at most at Bombay Central. I won't take the train from Andheri or Borivali. So, I won't do that because the train sometime might run fast and sometime slow, but as long as it is on track, it is alright. Stocks will become expensive," Kedia told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction last week. You can watch the entire interaction here.

How Is The Street Viewing Elecon?

Nuvama is the only brokerage that has coverage on Elecon. In a report released in July after the company's June quarter results, Nuvama said that the management has maintained its consolidated revenue guidance of Rs 2,000 crore for financial year 2024, of which, 40 percent is likely to come from exports.

"Elecon's strong execution and delivery is in line with our thesis," the note said. The brokerage also tweaked its annual estimates to account for a better margin performance and also raised its price target to Rs 777. However, the stock is trading well above that price.

Shares of Elecon Engineering are trading 1.2 percent higher at Rs 911.50.