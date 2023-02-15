EKI Energy under pressure as auditor flags discrepancies in revenue recognition policy

The management, in fact, has come out with a detailed response and clarification saying that the revenues recognised considering the substance of transactions over mere form
EKI Energy Services has seen very volatile price movements. The stock is down 50 percent in three days and almost 80 percent from its all-time high. The company provides climate change carbon credits and sustainability solutions as per the website.
However, what has been in focus is the qualified report that has been given by the auditor, and they raised a few red flags, which is what the Street is not happy about at this point in time.
Some of the key takeaways from the audit report are — there have been discrepancies in the company's revenue recognition policy. Also, the auditor has said that the revenue recognition in contracts is not consistent with the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 115 standard.
Also, the company has not fulfilled its obligation of delivering carbon credits, under the arrangements or under the contracts that has been done.
The management, in fact, has come out with a detailed response and clarification saying that the revenues recognised considering the substance of transactions over mere form.
The company is saying that the issuance of the verified carbon units from a project is only an administrative activity, and it recognises this particular revenue once the upfront transaction is already completed.
Lastly, the company has duly received a standalone transaction price which is the upfront revenue from the customers for the contracts, which it has signed.
In October 2021, the stock price was close to Rs 632 a share. January 2022, it hit its peak price of close to Rs 3,114 — it's now down 77 percent from that particular price, The prices are adjusted for the bonus, etc, that the company had issued to shareholders.
EKI Energy Services shares locked in the lower circuit for a third straight day on Wednesday.
