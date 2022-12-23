EKI Energy shares fall the most in seven months; plunge to 52-week low

The stock has declined over 24 percent in the last three-month period while it has dropped 52.14 percent year-to-date.

Shares of EKI Energy plunged 12 percent in intraday trade on Friday, continuing its declining trend for the fourth straight day, to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1072.60 per share on the BSE.

The climate change solutions provider’s stock has extended its downward streak, declining for the fourth straight session, and it has fallen the most in seven months. The shares recorded the biggest single-day drop since May 2022 in the ongoing session.

EKI Energy’s scrip has witnessed only two greater drops compared to Friday’s fall so far this year. The stock is down 65.9 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 3,149.9 per share and has declined in 13 out of the last 14 trading sessions.

EKI Energy’s standalone net profit increased by 17.64 percent to Rs 95.59 crore in the September quarter from Rs 81.25 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA jumped nearly 20 percent to Rs 130.69 crore from Rs 108.95 crore in the year-ago period.

EKI Energy works in the realm of “climate change, carbon credit, and sustainability solutions” across the globe. The company provides strategic solutions for helping businesses and organisations to achieve their climate ambition. Their objective is to rehabilitate the Earth to a low-carbon and climate-resilient global economy.

Shares of EKI Energy ended nearly 12 percent lower at Rs 1,164.85 on Friday.