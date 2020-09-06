  • SENSEX
Eight of top-10 valued firms lose Rs 1.11 lakh crore in market cap, ICICI, RIL worst hit

Updated : September 06, 2020 10:37 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the only gainers among the 10 most valued listed firms.
Last week, the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,110.13 points or 2.81 percent amid a global sell-off and weak economic data.
In the top 10 list of the most-valued firm, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order.
