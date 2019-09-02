Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Market Stocks
Market

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 77,222 crore in market cap; HDFC twins lead

Updated : September 02, 2019 09:04 AM IST

While TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI were on the gainer's side, RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday.
HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,657.69 crore to Rs 3,73,860.41 crore, while that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 17,950.48 crore to Rs 6,09,441.46 crore.
Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 77,222 crore in market cap; HDFC twins lead
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV