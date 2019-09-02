Market
Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 77,222 crore in market cap; HDFC twins lead
Updated : September 02, 2019 09:04 AM IST
While TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI were on the gainer's side, RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday.
HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,657.69 crore to Rs 3,73,860.41 crore, while that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 17,950.48 crore to Rs 6,09,441.46 crore.
