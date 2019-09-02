Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 77,222 crore in market cap; HDFC twins lead

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 77,222.53 crore in market valuation last week, propelled by sharp gains in HDFC twins and ITC. While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI were on the gainer's side, RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,657.69 crore to Rs 3,73,860.41 crore, while that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 17,950.48 crore to Rs 6,09,441.46 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 11,917.17 crore to Rs 3,01,657.76 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 9,490.11 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,64,975.02 crore, while Infosys' valuation advanced Rs 5,454.71 crore to Rs 3,49,874.16 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) rose Rs 4,491.96 crore to Rs 4,07,004.24 crore and that of TCS went up by Rs 3,940.01 crore to Rs 8,47,307.23 crore.

SBI's valuation spurted Rs 2,320.4 crore to Rs 2,44,266.62 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 17,491.6 crore to Rs 7,91,344.45 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked Rs 7,791.07 crore to Rs 2,73,394.07 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS held on to its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.