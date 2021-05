Eicher Motors share price gained 4 percent on Friday after the auto major's net profit jumped 73 percent to Rs 526.14 crore in the March quarter on much-improved sales. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 304.28 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the January-March quarter stood at Rs 2,940.33 crore, compared with Rs 2,208.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The stock rose as much as 3.9 percent to its day's high of Rs 2,709.20 per share on the BSE.

The group's two-wheeler arm Royal Enfield sold 2,03,343 motorcycles in the quarter, an increase of 25 percent from 1,63,083 motorcycles sold over the same period in FY 2019-20, the company said.

For the full year FY21, the company's consolidated profit after tax was down 26 percent at Rs 1,346.89 crore as compared to Rs 1,827.44 crore in 2019-20. Its consolidated total revenue from operations for FY21 was also down at Rs 8,720.35 crore as against Rs 9,153.58 crore in FY20.

Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said it has been a challenging year for the industry with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to disruption in production, supply chain and retail operations.

"During the year, there were challenges also on account of factors such as supply chain constraints and commodity price increase. However, demand continues to be good. Royal Enfield witnessed very good pick up in the second half of the year, and registered a strong performance in Q4," he added.

Brokerages remain mixed on the stock post-March quarter results. While CLSA was bearish, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley remained bullish.

Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 3,198 per share. The brokerage firm said that adjusted EBITDA of Rs 670 crore was a tad higher than estimates. The company's order book remains strong. Its potential benefits of digitisation and value engineering keep us overweight, it added.

Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,250 per share. It has cut FY22/FY23 EPS estimates by 13 percent/3 percent. It is of the view that Q4 EBITDA and profit fell 1-6 percent QoQ but are in line with estimates. The company's RE EBITDA per Vehicle was flattish QoQ despite rising metal costs adding that RE reiterates about strong product pipeline for FY22.