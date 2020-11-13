Auto Eicher Motors' shares surge 5% on better-than-expected September-quarter earnings Updated : November 13, 2020 10:49 AM IST According to Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors, Q2 witnessed a healthy demand and pick-up in business activities in the auto industry. In the September month, the Royal-Enfield maker reported a 19.7 percent growth in sales. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.