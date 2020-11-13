  • SENSEX
Eicher Motors' shares surge 5% on better-than-expected September-quarter earnings

Updated : November 13, 2020 10:49 AM IST

According to Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors, Q2 witnessed a healthy demand and pick-up in business activities in the auto industry.
In the September month, the Royal-Enfield maker reported a 19.7 percent growth in sales.
