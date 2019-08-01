Market
Eicher Motors shares fall over 3% post weak quarterly earnings
Updated : August 01, 2019 10:58 AM IST
The automaker reported a steep fall of 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the consolidated net profit to Rs 451.8 crore in June quarter.
This month the stock has slipped 14 percent while it has fallen 40 percent in the last one year.
Most brokerages remained ‘neutral’ on the company’s performance but initiated a cut in the share price.
