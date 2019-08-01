Eicher Motors shares fall over 3% post weak quarterly earnings

Eicher Motors' share price fell 3.43 percent intraday on Thursday after the Royal Enfield maker reported a decline in net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year. This month the stock has slipped 14 percent while it has fallen 40 percent in the last one year.

The automaker reported a steep fall of 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the consolidated net profit to Rs 451.8 crore in June quarter. Its consolidated revenue declined 6 percent YoY to Rs 2,381.9 crore after Royal Enfield sales underperformed and fell 19 percent YoY.

Most brokerages remained ‘neutral’ on the company’s performance but initiated a cut in the share price.

Morgan Stanley gave ‘equal-weight’ call on the stock with the target price cut to Rs 17,052 from Rs 21,331. The research house said, “Regulation-driven price hikes have led to a sharp slowdown in volumes. BS-VI is the next headwind for the company. Expect 7 percent decline in volumes in FY20.”

Jefferies recommended ‘hold’ rating on Eicher Motors with a cut in the price target to Rs 17,800 from Rs 19,300 per share.

“EBITDA of 7 percent is below our estimate as margin slipped further to 25.9 percent. Expect significant uncertainty or risks in the near-term to both volumes and margins," Jefferies said.

Credit Suisse maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on Eicher Motors with the price cut to Rs 15,200 from Rs 19,900 per share. The research house said that the margin continues to trend down and the picture in commercial vehicles is bleak.

It added, “Cut FY20/21e EPS by 17 percent. We are building in -6 percent/5 percent for FY20/FY21 volumes.”