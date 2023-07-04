Eicher Motors Share Price: Royal Enfield-maker falls most in two years amidst rising competition from Hero, Bajaj

This means that Eicher will face more competition for its Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 cc bikes. The Classic 350 is sold between Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh, while the Meteor 350 cc is sold between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh.

Shares of Eicher Motors are trading with losses of over 6 percent and are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index. This is the biggest single-day drop that the Royal Enfield-manufacturer is seeing in over two years.

The stock has declined after Hero MotoCorp launched the Harley Davidson X440 on Monday , which it plans to sell in three variants in India. The starting price of the same will be Rs 2.29 lakh ex-showroom.

This means that Eicher will face more competition for its Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 cc bikes. The Classic 350 is sold between Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh, while the Meteor 350 cc is sold between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh.

Not only Hero, Bajaj is also set to intensify competition in this space with the launch of the Triumph 400 CC in India on Wednesday. The motorcycles were launched in the UK last week. Pricing of these bikes will also be revealed tomorrow.

Brokerage firm Nomura, in its note post the Hero launch said that Royal Enfield faces the risk of losing market share over the next 1-2 years, thereby limiting its growth. Royal Enfield currently occupies more than 90 percent market share in the more than 250 cc bikes segment.

"Most of these two-wheelers, over the past three years or so, the share price increase has been much higher than the underlying profit growth. And part of this embedded value, which is sort of created because of a potential EV like disruption can take the stocks on either side," Jigar Mistry of Buoyant Capital told CNBC-TV18.

"However, we do not own any of these names given that the level of this size of disruption has not been done with any living consumer discretionary, but on days like this it does feel like that the market overreacts on the possible player,” he added.

Shares of Eicher Motors are trading 5.4 percent lower at Rs 3,435.