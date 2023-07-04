Eicher Motors Share Price: Royal Enfield-maker falls most in two years amidst rising competition from Hero, Bajaj

This means that Eicher will face more competition for its Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 cc bikes. The Classic 350 is sold between Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh, while the Meteor 350 cc is sold between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh.

Shares of Eicher Motors are trading with losses of over 6 percent and are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index. This is the biggest single-day drop that the Royal Enfield-manufacturer is seeing in over two years.

The stock has declined after Hero MotoCorp launched the Harley Davidson X440 on Monday , which it plans to sell in three variants in India. The starting price of the same will be Rs 2.29 lakh ex-showroom.

This means that Eicher will face more competition for its Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 cc bikes. The Classic 350 is sold between Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh, while the Meteor 350 cc is sold between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh.