Shares of Royal Enfield's parent company snap three-day gaining streak, slides ahead of Bullet 350 launch

Royal Enfield is set to launch Bullet 350 on September 1, 2023. The new-generation Bullet 350 will be positioned between Hunter 350 and Classic 350, and is likely to be offered in three variants, base, mid and top.

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Aug 31, 2023 1:57:51 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
The shares of the automotive company fell as much as 1.57 percent in trade on Thursday, snapping a three-day gaining streak, a day ahead of the Bullet 350 launch. At the last count, the stock was trading at Rs 3374, near its 50-day moving average.

Royal Enfield is set to launch Bullet 350 on September 1, 2023. The new-generation Bullet 350 will be positioned between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 and is likely to be offered in three variants, base, mid and top.
On electric vehicles, speaking to journalists on the eve of the launch of Royal Enfield's new Bullet 350, Eicher Motors MD, Siddhartha Lal said that the company already has EVs in various stages of development but wants to test and refine them further.
Also Read: Royal Enfield EV launch only in 2025, company isn't in a 'tearing hurry', says Siddhartha Lal
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, analyst Mitessh Thakkar recommended buying the shares of Eicher Motors for an upside target of Rs 3,480 with a stop loss of Rs 3,375.
The stock has gained in six out of the last 10 trading sessions. The shares have gained nearly a percent in the past five days. However, the stock is up four percent in 2023.
In another development, earlier this month, global e-commerce giant Amazon announced its commitment to acquire 1,000 electric trucks from Eicher Motors via its subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. The first phase will see Amazon integrating 50 Eicher electric trucks into its delivery operations, strategically placed in key hubs including Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram.
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 1:33 PM IST
