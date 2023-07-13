Eicher Motors sees another price target cut after Jefferies expects multiples to de-rate

JPMorgan continues to be cautious of Eicher Motors, and its cautious stance was driven by stagnation in its legacy portfolio and dependence on low-priced new models.
The revised price target implies a potential downside of more than 7 percent from the stock’s closing price of Rs 3,291.65 on Wednesday.
Other reasons for the watchful stance could be the auto company's valuations that did not reflect deceleration in EPS (earnings per share) growth compared to the past,
Additionally, launches by Hero Moto's Harley and Bajaj Auto's Triumph is increasing the risk of growth disappointment in the medium-term, JPMorgan said.
In terms of sales, Eicher Motors' total commercial vehicle sales grew by 11.6 percent to 6,289 units in May this year compared to 5,637 units in the same month in the preceding fiscal.
In terms of Royal Enfield sales, the company posted a 22 percent year-on-year growth to 77,461 units. Total sales in May of last fiscal stood at 63,643 units.
Shares of Eicher Motors are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 3,255.65.
