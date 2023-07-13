CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsEicher Motors sees another price target cut after Jefferies expects multiples to de rate

Eicher Motors sees another price target cut after Jefferies expects multiples to de-rate

Eicher Motors sees another price target cut after Jefferies expects multiples to de-rate
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 3:34:45 PM IST (Published)

JPMorgan continues to be cautious of Eicher Motors, and its cautious stance was driven by stagnation in its legacy portfolio and dependence on low-priced new models.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan has cut its price target on Royal Enfield manufacturer Eicher Motors Ltd.to Rs 3,050 from Rs 3,620 earlier. However, the brokerage has maintained its neutral rating on the stock.

Share Market Live

The revised price target implies a potential downside of more than 7 percent from the stock’s closing price of Rs 3,291.65 on Wednesday.


JPMorgan continues to be cautious of Eicher Motors, and its cautious stance was driven by stagnation in its legacy portfolio and dependence on low-priced new models.

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X