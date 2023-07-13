Eicher Motors sees another price target cut after Jefferies expects multiples to de-rate

JPMorgan continues to be cautious of Eicher Motors, and its cautious stance was driven by stagnation in its legacy portfolio and dependence on low-priced new models.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan has cut its price target on Royal Enfield manufacturer Eicher Motors Ltd.to Rs 3,050 from Rs 3,620 earlier. However, the brokerage has maintained its neutral rating on the stock.

The revised price target implies a potential downside of more than 7 percent from the stock’s closing price of Rs 3,291.65 on Wednesday.