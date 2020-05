Shares of Eicher Motors gained over 7 percent on Thursday to hit a two-month high on Thursday after the company announced its stock split plan that would make it affordable for retail investors. The stock traded at its highest level since March 20, 2020.

The Eicher Motors stock rallied 9.81 percent to touch intraday high of Rs 16,437.90 on the BSE. The stock has risen nearly 20 percent since May 20.

On May 25, the company said that its board will meet on June 12 to consider and approve sub-division or split of the equity shares.

“[...] a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, inter-alia, to consider and approve Sub-division/split of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors,” Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s board will also consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, it added.

A stock split is aimed at increasing liquidity in the stock and make it affordable for small retail investors.