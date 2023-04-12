Eicher Motors shares rise despite Macquarie downgrade on weak earnings outlook

Macquarie expects Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13 percent for Eicher's earnings over financial year 2023-2025.
Macquarie also cut its price target on Eicher to Rs 3,258, which, when compared to Tuesday's closing, is 6.7 percent higher.
The brokerage cut Eicher's earnings estimates for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 12 percent and 10 percent respectively, on the back of lower volumes and margin.
Macquarie noted that Eicher currently trades at 24x estimated price-to-earnings for financial year 2025, which is a 16 percent discount to the 10-year average of 28x.
“Discount to historical average is warranted, in our view, given slower earnings growth outlook versus the company’s history,” said Eicher in its note.
For the month of March, Eicher Motors saw commercial vehicle sales rise 35.2 percent year-on-year to 11,906 units, while Royal Enfield sold 72,235 motorcycles during the month, compared to 67,777 motorcycles sold during the same period last year.