Eicher Motors dips 4% as Royal Enfield recalls 26,300 units of Classic 350

The share price of Eicher Motors, the parent company of motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, declined 3.85 percent on Monday as the subsidiary announced it is recalling 26,300 units of its Classic 350 motorcycles to rectify an issue with a brake part.

At 1:48 pm, Eicher Motors stock was trading 3.03 percent lower at Rs 2387.80 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and was down 2.76 percent to Rs 2,391.10 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The correction in the automaker’s stock comes on a day when benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty50 were deep in the red as concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy have resurfaced. Nifty Auto was down 3.75 percent or 400 points to 10,277.95 at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has said its technical team has discovered a potential issue in one of the parts - the brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swing arm - used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake Classic 350 motorcycles.

Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions, it added.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to proactively call in close to 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake enabled Classic 350 models, produced between September 1 and December 5, 2021, and reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units.

While consumers can visit the company website or reach out to their local Royal Enfield workshops regarding the issue, the company’s service teams, and/or local dealerships will also reach out to consumers whose motorcycle vehicle identification number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above, the motorcycle maker stated.

Earlier in May, Royal Enfield had recalled around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.