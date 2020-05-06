Commodities Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris sees oil at $100 in 18 months, says he would buy airlines Updated : May 06, 2020 03:15 PM IST Orascom Investment Holding Chairman and CEO Naguib Sawiris told CNBC he sees opportunities in airlines, tourism and the internet sector. “With every crisis there is opportunity,” Sawiris said. “You can go and buy an airline today for USD 1 if you are assuming the bulk of the debt.” He also predicted that oil will hit USD 100 per barrel in 18 months’ time. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365