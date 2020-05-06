  • SENSEX
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris sees oil at $100 in 18 months, says he would buy airlines

Updated : May 06, 2020 03:15 PM IST

Orascom Investment Holding Chairman and CEO Naguib Sawiris told CNBC he sees opportunities in airlines, tourism and the internet sector.
“With every crisis there is opportunity,” Sawiris said. “You can go and buy an airline today for USD 1 if you are assuming the bulk of the debt.”
He also predicted that oil will hit USD 100 per barrel in 18 months’ time.
