homemarket Newsstocks News

Editors Roundtable: Nifty may test 200 day moving average

market | Jan 28, 2023 8:16 AM IST

Profile image
By Anuj Singhal   Jan 28, 2023 8:16 AM IST (Published)
Sensex on Friday lost nearly 900 points and the Nifty lost almost 300 points to end at their lowest level in 3 months. Rs 11 lakh crore in market capitalisation has been wiped out in the last two trading sessions. Sensex and Nifty have also lost 2 percent this week, the worst weekly drop so far in 2023.

Indian equity markets have always been expensive and you will never get it cheap. So it is just a question of how much more expensive it will get.

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Three-four weeks back, I had spoken about 20-day moving average (DMA) halt and that has gotten brutally confirmed today. Now I am watching out for the 200-day moving average. Just like bad news came in at the 20-day moving average, I won’t be surprised if good news comes in at 200 day moving average.
The Nifty is just 1.5-2 percent away from its 200 DMA, while the bank Nifty is still 3.7 percent away from its 200 DMA. However, the two leaders of the market – ICICI Bank and State Bank of India which led the Nifty and the bank Nifty all through last year, are already at the 200 DMA. So, it is a matter of when and not if Nifty also tests the 200 DMA.
Also Read: T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors
The midcap index is already at 200 DMA, while Nifty IT is still about 2 percent above its 200 DMA. The other three indices like Nifty metals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty auto are still 7.5 percent, 4.5 percent and 5 percent away from their 200 DMA respectively.
However the big stocks of the market at or below the 200 DMA. ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys are at their 200 DMA, while Reliance is 9 percent below its 200 DMA. So going forward, Reliance, ICICI Bank and SBI will be key to watch because they need to bounce. These were the stocks which led the market rally last year and all these stocks have fallen 15-20 percent.
Also Read: Global markets may get 'tripped up' later in 2023, says Dan Fineman
