Editors Roundtable: Nifty may test 200 day moving average

Indian equity markets have always been expensive and you will never get it cheap. So it is just a question of how much more expensive it will get.

Three-four weeks back, I had spoken about 20-day moving average (DMA) halt and that has gotten brutally confirmed today. Now I am watching out for the 200-day moving average. Just like bad news came in at the 20-day moving average, I won’t be surprised if good news comes in at 200 day moving average.

The Nifty is just 1.5-2 percent away from its 200 DMA, while the bank Nifty is still 3.7 percent away from its 200 DMA. However, the two leaders of the market – ICICI Bank and State Bank of India which led the Nifty and the bank Nifty all through last year, are already at the 200 DMA. So, it is a matter of when and not if Nifty also tests the 200 DMA.

The midcap index is already at 200 DMA, while Nifty IT is still about 2 percent above its 200 DMA. The other three indices like Nifty metals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty auto are still 7.5 percent, 4.5 percent and 5 percent away from their 200 DMA respectively.

However the big stocks of the market at or below the 200 DMA. ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys are at their 200 DMA, while Reliance is 9 percent below its 200 DMA. So going forward, Reliance, ICICI Bank and SBI will be key to watch because they need to bounce. These were the stocks which led the market rally last year and all these stocks have fallen 15-20 percent.