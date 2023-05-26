All the new age companies that reported earnings in FY23, they are looking at profitability at the cost of growth. Earlier when the cycle was up everyone was looking at growth at the cost of profitability.

If we look at three new-age companies - Zomato, Nykaa, and Delhivery, between FY18 to FY22 their revenues grew at a compounded growth of between 55 and 73 percent. However in FY23 their revenues came down and were between 13 and 69 percent.

However, what improved was their operational performance. Between 2018 and 2022, most of these companies had big losses. Whereas in 2023, Delhivery and Zomato were able to reduce their losses, while Nykaa's EBITDA doubled to Rs 256 crore.

On a quarterly basis as well, the margins for these companies have improved significantly. Zomato has seen its margins improve to -11 percent in Q4FY23 against -22 percent in Q1FY23.

So what are these companies doing differently?

One, they are strengthening their core. So for Zomato, it has strengthened its food delivery business. The EBITDA for the food delivery business has been consistently improving since Q4FY22 and currently stands at Rs 78 crore in Q4FY23.

Second, they are cutting costs. If you look at Delhivery, their freight cost as a percentage of sales has reduced to 73.8 percent in Q4FY23 versus 77.3 percent in Q3FY23.

Third, they have reduced adventurism. Zomato said it will not consider further acquisitions. In fact, they have stopped operations in 225 non-profitable cities. Delhivery has completed the SpotOn integration, while Nykaa said that offline expansion that they do will only be gradual and profitable.

All three companies have a good amount of cash on their books as well.

The companies have also now shifted their focus to profitability which attracts higher flows, earlier focus on growth attracted higher multiples.

From the peak valuations, these stocks have corrected by 46 to 69 percent and are currently trading between 2x and 5x FY25 price to earnings.

Increased operational performance, correction in valuations, tighter funding for competitors, and global interest rates peaking out could be the triggers for these stocks going forward.