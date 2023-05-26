All the new age companies that reported earnings in FY23, they are looking at profitability at the cost of growth. Earlier when the cycle was up everyone was looking at growth at the cost of profitability.

All the new-age companies that reported earnings in FY23 are looking at profitability at the cost of growth. Earlier when the cycle was up everyone was looking at growth at the cost of profitability.

If we look at three new-age companies - Zomato, Nykaa, and Delhivery, between FY18 to FY22 their revenues grew at a compounded growth of between 55 and 73 percent. However in FY23 their revenues came down and were between 13 and 69 percent.