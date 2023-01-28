Editors Roundtable: Cement sector worst performer of the week – how will it fare going ahead

Cement was the worst performing sector this week. The Q3FY23 earnings of Ultratech Cement were pretty much inline but post the concall the stock fell by 4 percent.

The Ultratech management said the demand is rock solid and is likely to continue in the coming years. However on pricing, the management was not committal, saying the price could remain flattish, while the street was working with price increases coming about. So the street was clearly disappointed.

However they said that EBITDA will move from Rs 900 to more than Rs 1,000 because the operating leverage will play out.

So operating leverage is what the company is focusing on and not on pricing, that is what disappointed the streets.

Overall cost for the sector is expected to remain elevated because China is reopening and there is no fresh coke capacity that is coming on stream.

India is getting into an election year and past evidence suggests as we get into election year, volumes pick-up, and capacity utilisation picks up as well. In 2015 and in 2019 as well, you had volumes which were very good and the takeaway that Jefferies say is in FY19 volumes went up by 12 percent but EBITDA went down by close to Rs 100.

So will FY24 be a repeat of 2019? The bullish sentiment on the street says no, but that is a data point that we need to contend with as well.