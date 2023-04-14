Editors' Roundtable | AU Small Finance Bank shares rise, key triggers

The newsmaker and stock of this week AU Small Fin Bank (up 16% on Thursday) as RBI approved re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD & CEO for next 3 years. This was one key trigger investors were watching out for very closely. Within banks, the next important re-appointment will be of N Kamakodi of City Union Bank which comes up for renewal on May 1st

Last month we also saw re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank for 2 years of March 10th vs 3 years sought by the board

So let’s look back at how AU Small Fin Bank and IndusInd Bank have performed since their last tenure.

Sanjay Agarwal, AU Small Finance Bank

Sanjay Agarwal has been the MD and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank since its inception. The RBI approved Agarwal's re-appointment for three years in April 2020 and now re-appointed him as the MD and CEO till April 2026.

The bank's non-performing assets (NPA) on March 2020 was 1.7 percent, which went up to 4.3 percent in June 2021 and has now come down to 1.8 percent.

the company’s strength has gone from just 5,000 employees to more than 30,000 employees now. The top 50 people in management have an average vintage of eight years. The board is fully independent, with eight independent directors and two women independent directors.

The liability franchise has done well in the last couple of years as it grew from Rs 26,164 from March 2020 to Rs 69,365 in March 2023 with the CASA improving from 14 percent to 38 percent.

The bank also had two QIPs in the last three years and from Rs 625 crore in March 2021 it went up to Rs 2,000 crore in August 2022.

And lastly, the MCap has gone up from Rs 43,000 in April 2022 to Rs 45,000 in April 2023.

Now Look at IndusInd Bank’s journey under Sumant Kathpalia.

Sumant Kathpalia, IndusInd Bank

Sumant Kathpalia has been the MD and CO of IndusInd Bank since March 24, 2020 after taking over from Romesh Sobti, who had been the bank's CEO since FY08.

The bank's capital adequacy (CRAR) went from 15.04 percent to 18.01 percent. Its NPAs also went from 0.91 percent to 0.62 percent. The bank's contingent provisions were of Rs 2,192 crore.

Its credit deposit ratio went from 102 percent to 84 percent as it showed deposits grew well ahead of loans. Its retail deposits share (as per LCR) went from 31 percent to 41 percent, its RoA went from 0.4 percent to 1.87 percent and RoE went from 3.7 percent to 15.2 percent.

The bank has raised funds four times since September 2020, beginning with Rs 3,288 crore via preferential allotment, Rs 2,021 crore in February 2021 via conversion of preferential warrants. It then raised Rs 2,800 crore debt capital vs bonds in October 2021 and raised $400 million via its maiden USD bond issuance in February 2023.

Lastly, its MCap has gone up from Rs 70,000 in March 2022 to Rs 82,000 in March 2023.

Age is on the side of both these CEOs – Sumath Kathpalia is 60 yrs & Sanjay Agarwal is 52 yrs. In private banks, the retirement age limit is 70 years.

For more details, watch the accompanying video