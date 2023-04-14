Editors' Roundtable | AU Small Finance Bank shares rise, key triggers

Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank Ltd's shares rose on Thursday, after Wednesday’s announcement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approving the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank – this was one trigger, which the investors were watching for very closely.

Looking at the numbers, NPA in March 2020, when he was the MD and CEO and has been a promoter since inception. So, the NPA then was 1.7, during COVID-19 times it went up to 4.1 and now it is fallen back to 1.8. In terms of strength, the company’s strength has gone from just 5,000 employees to more than 30,000 employees now, and the independent board is largely been controlled and there are 8 independent directors on the board.

The liability franchise has done well in the last couple of years. So, from 26,000 it has gone to 70,000 and even the CASA (low-cost deposits) has improved for the bank from 14 percent to 38 percent. So, all the metrics look very good as far as the numbers are concerned over the last couple of years.

Equity Fundraising

There have been two fundraisings in the last couple of years. One in 2021 and the other in 2022 having all this, the market capitalisation of AU Small Finance Bank has been pretty much stagnant for the last three years. Since the last appointment to this one, the market capitalisation has been in a range between 40,000 and 45,000. So not much happened in terms of the stock price in that period.

For more details, watch the accompanying video