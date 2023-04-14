English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsEditors' Roundtable | AU Small Finance Bank shares rise, key triggers

Editors' Roundtable | AU Small Finance Bank shares rise, key triggers

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   Apr 14, 2023 6:08 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank Limited's shares rose on Thursday, after its Wednesday’s announcement of the RBI approving the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank – this was one trigger, which the investors were watching for very closely.

market | Apr 14, 2023 6:08 PM IST
Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank Ltd's shares rose on Thursday, after Wednesday’s announcement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approving the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank – this was one trigger, which the investors were watching for very closely.

Recommended Articles

View All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Looking at the numbers, NPA in March 2020, when he was the MD and CEO and has been a promoter since inception. So, the NPA then was 1.7, during COVID-19 times it went up to 4.1 and now it is fallen back to 1.8. In terms of strength, the company’s strength has gone from just 5,000 employees to more than 30,000 employees now, and the independent board is largely been controlled and there are 8 independent directors on the board.
The liability franchise has done well in the last couple of years. So, from 26,000 it has gone to 70,000 and even the CASA (low-cost deposits) has improved for the bank from 14 percent to 38 percent. So, all the metrics look very good as far as the numbers are concerned over the last couple of years.
Also Read | AU Small Finance Bank shares rise 15% after RBI nod to reappoint MD & CEO
Equity Fundraising
There have been two fundraisings in the last couple of years. One in 2021 and the other in 2022 having all this, the market capitalisation of AU Small Finance Bank has been pretty much stagnant for the last three years. Since the last appointment to this one, the market capitalisation has been in a range between 40,000 and 45,000. So not much happened in terms of the stock price in that period.
Also Read | Nifty 50 gained 1,000 points in 15 sessions — can the rally extend?
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X