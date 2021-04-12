Edelweiss Securities recommends buying these metal stocks ahead of Q4 earnings
The recent rally in metal stocks has been surprising. The latest developments in China, i.e. deep production cuts and the possibility of a reduction in steel exports are real and propping up sentiment and prices alike. Steel supply scarcity, constrained iron ore supply and China – continues to hold water and support prices. In light of the torrid rally, Edelweiss Securities have picked metal stocks with reasonable valuations, potential earnings surprises and deleveraging potential.