Edelweiss Securities recommends buying these metal stocks ahead of Q4 earnings

Coal India | Buy | TP Rs 186 | The brokerage firm sees improving volumes from large and profitable subsidiaries and focus on e-auction sales to result in stable operating performance. However, in the near term, cash accretion is likely to be impacted by ballooning receivables. We expect dividend yield to sustain at ~10%. On valuations, the stock offers a good deal of comfort as it is trading at steep discount to its historical trading range as well as the global peer set, it said.