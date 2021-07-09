Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Edelweiss Securities bets on TCS’ strong orderbook, expects earnings to improve

    Edelweiss Securities bets on TCS’ strong orderbook, expects earnings to improve

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) missed the mark in Q1FY22. Dollar revenue, profit and margins all came in below estimates but the deals pipeline remains strong with an orderbook of over USD 8 billion dollars. Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst, Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities, discussed the numbers.

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) missed the mark in Q1FY22. Dollar revenue, profit and margins all came in below estimates but the deals pipeline remains strong with an orderbook of over USD 8 billion dollars. Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst, Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities, discussed the numbers.
    According to him, the business has not shown any sign of weakness or concern because all the disappointment which is there is primarily led by the Indian market.
    “I don’t see any sign of weakness, the orderbook is strong, the worst of margins is also behind and from here, things will only improve,” he said.
    “We should be only negative on a sector or a company when business deteriorates, I don’t see any sign of business deterioration in the overall TCS numbers,” he added.
    He believes, one should see all the IT stocks as constant cash generators. “With continuous buyback and no debt, it is a very good, stable, cash generating business, their multiples will tend to be high and they will increase, going forward,” he shared.
    If third wave of COVID-19 comes, it will impact other businesses much more than IT, he said.
    “In an upcycle, we should use all dips to buy and we are in a very strong upcycle,” he stated.
    For the full interview, watch the video.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,615.95 282.05 2.29
    Tata Steel1,213.25 23.50 1.98
    Divis Labs4,566.55 56.05 1.24
    Adani Ports720.20 8.50 1.19
    Bharti Airtel530.00 4.70 0.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,615.55 284.40 2.31
    Tata Steel1,213.05 23.30 1.96
    Bharti Airtel530.20 5.00 0.95
    HUL2,461.15 14.10 0.58
    Titan Company1,734.00 7.20 0.42
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,615.95 282.05 2.29
    Tata Steel1,213.25 23.50 1.98
    Divis Labs4,566.55 56.05 1.24
    Adani Ports720.20 8.50 1.19
    Bharti Airtel530.00 4.70 0.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,615.55 284.40 2.31
    Tata Steel1,213.05 23.30 1.96
    Bharti Airtel530.20 5.00 0.95
    HUL2,461.15 14.10 0.58
    Titan Company1,734.00 7.20 0.42

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6500-0.0550-0.07
    Euro-Rupee88.2740-0.2210-0.25
    Pound-Rupee102.7260-0.2890-0.28
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6781-0.0024-0.36
    View More