Edelweiss says Street's expectation of 9-month Nifty EPS growth remains high at 23%
Updated : August 22, 2019 01:08 PM IST
Weak Q1 numbers led to 8 percent cut in FY20 Nifty EPS estimates led by banks, auto and metals, said recent report by Edelweiss.
Despite, the earnings cut, the Street building steep acceleration in earnings from 2 percent growth in Q1FY20 to 23 percent for M9FY20.
