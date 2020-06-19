Market
Edelweiss says India's chemicals sector to benefit from developments in China, suggests 6 stocks
Updated : June 19, 2020 10:21 PM IST
The chemical space is expected to be in the bright spot considering the current demand in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, said Edelweiss report.
Strong demand from downstream industries and a trend of shift in supply chain from China are the key factors to watch out as part of this tailwind, said the report further.
Players in specialty chemicals, and those in the contract research/manufacturing could particularly benefit, added the report.