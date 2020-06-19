Market

Edelweiss says India's chemicals sector to benefit from developments in China, suggests 6 stocks

Updated : June 19, 2020 10:21 PM IST

The chemical space is expected to be in the bright spot considering the current demand in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, said Edelweiss report.

Strong demand from downstream industries and a trend of shift in supply chain from China are the key factors to watch out as part of this tailwind, said the report further.