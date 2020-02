Market

Edelweiss shares decline 11% on weak Q3 results

Updated : February 17, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial Services declined over 11 percent on Monday after it posted a 92.61 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 16.71 crore for Q3.

Total revenue from operations also declined 8.41 percent to Rs 2,639.65 crore in Q3.