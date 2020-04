Change can be exhilarating, terrifying, or both. How will the corona crisis change the dynamics of investing?

On CNBC-TV18's ‘Wizards of Dalal Street’ show, veteran investor Vinod Sethi said the current crisis is a combination of a war-like situation and fiscal crisis.

“It is a combination of war-like situation in terms of the shutdown and the economic costs but without a bullet being fired and a combination of that along with some elements of the financial crisis like 2008."

"So, I would say it is similar but it is unique in the sense that if you look at the measures being taken, they almost remind you of war time and some of the economic consequences will also be a little war like. I would say it is closer to a war like situation than just a pure financial crisis,” he said.

On Markets

Sethi said the current times call for circumspection and doing your homework.

“Some time market players do not like change, but change is part of life and we can't be in denial that as we are in the markets, we are also witness to history and these events will happen."

One can either take a view of getting out of the market or staying engaged in a constructive way, he added.

"If you look at history, every pandemic has caused the market to panic, but on hindsight, even if you sat through World War- I, World War- II and if you did half sensible things, you did okay. I am in no way saying that the market is a blind buy, I think this is a time to be circumspect and do your homework.”

Sethi further added that some economic paradigms will change and markets will respond to them.

“There will be big winners and losers. Every time you have had a momentous event of this kind, you have seen many things go up a lot and many things get crushed forever."

"So, I do not see that process changing. I do not see the same leaders being the same leaders before and after the crisis. So, I think it is an interesting time; one can lose money and I think one can also make money if one takes a 5-10 year view.”

"There is a need to ask ourselves if we are in a deflationary phase. “I think we are facing a fatigue issue. We have just taken too many painkillers to postpone the day of pain. Through all these good times, the Fed has not built its armory. It has no space to cut interest rates."

"So, there is a sort of fatigue in how far can you go with just printing money and how far will the market keep such borrowers at ‘AAA’. And that raises other consequences of fatigue which is are we in sort of a deflationary phase. So, Europe does look tired. Even the outcomes in Italy, Spain, France and England seem to suggest fatigue.”

On Indian stock market

Sethi believes that stocks in the financial sector will be big losers.

“The financial sector, some of them were being valued at 6-8 times book value and everyone thought they were infallible lending money to retail guys. It is not that the financial sector has not grown, but it is just that these stocks were no longer the 6 times book value market leaders."