Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    eClerx shares rise after board to consider second buyback in two years on November 10

    eClerx shares rise after board to consider second buyback in two years on November 10

    eClerx shares rise after board to consider second buyback in two years on November 10
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    This will be the company's second share buyback in as many months.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell eClerx Services share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Shares of eClerx Services Ltd, an industry-focused specialist IT services firm managing and improving complex data-driven processes, rose as much as 5.5 percent in trade on Friday ahead of the company’s share buyback and earnings announcement next week.

    The board will consider the proposal to buyback equity shares at its board meeting on November 10.

    This will be the company's second share buyback in as many years. It conducted one in October last year worth Rs 303 crore, buying back shares through the tender offer route at Rs 2,850 apiece.
    The company has also been in the news recently after it announced an issue of bonus shares in August this year. Shareholders received one new bonus share for every two shares they held.

    In a research report dated September 21, ICICI Direct maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,680.

    Shares of eClerx are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 1,348.05. The stock is down nearly 30 percent this year.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    eClerx Services

    Previous Article

    Angel One shares drop after client acquisition declines for second straight month

    Next Article

    Britannia Earnings Preview: Margin outlook key with single-digit volume growth seen

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng