eClerx shares rise after board to consider second buyback in two years on November 10

This will be the company's second share buyback in as many months.

Shares of eClerx Services Ltd, an industry-focused specialist IT services firm managing and improving complex data-driven processes, rose as much as 5.5 percent in trade on Friday ahead of the company’s share buyback and earnings announcement next week.

The board will consider the proposal to buyback equity shares at its board meeting on November 10.

This will be the company's second share buyback in as many years. It conducted one in October last year worth Rs 303 crore, buying back shares through the tender offer route at Rs 2,850 apiece.

The company has also been in the news recently after it announced an issue of bonus shares in August this year. Shareholders received one new bonus share for every two shares they held.

In a research report dated September 21, ICICI Direct maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,680.