eClerx Services jumps 15% post Q2 results; top gainer on Nifty500

Shares of eClerx Services jumped over 15 percent on Wednesday after the company reported strong quarterly numbers.

At 1339 IST, shares of the company were trading 9 percent higher at Rs 2,340.95 on the BSE. The stock was the top gainer on the Nifty 500 index and hit an all-time high of Rs 2,474.75 today.

eClerx Services shares are trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages which hints at a bullish trend in the stock.

So far in 2021, the stock has soared 166 percent whereas the Nifty500 index has risen 33 percent during the same period.

eClerx Services provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises.

The company reported a profit of Rs 100.7 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 61.4 crore in Q2 FY21, while revenue from operations jumped to Rs 523.3 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 360.8 crore in the year ago period.

In dollar terms, operating revenue increased by 43.1 percent to $69.3 million as compared to $48.5 million in the corresponding period last year.

The total delivery headcount as of September end stands at 13,469, an increase of 60 percent year-on-year.