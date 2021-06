Shares of eClerx Services were locked in 20 percent upper circuit, also its 52-week high on Friday after the company reported a good set of numbers for its March quarter earnings.

The automation and analytics services firm reported a 78 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 98.75 crore in Q4 as against Rs 55.40 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The profit was led by lower sales and development expenses and higher gross margins. Net Sales came in at Rs 329.52 crore in March 2021, up 18.43 percent from Rs. 278.24 crore in March 2020 quarter.

The stock was locked at a 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,617.35 per share on the BSE. It has surged 300 percent return in the last year and 85 percent in 2021 so far.

The firm's EBITDA stood at Rs 123.06 crore in March 2021, up 55.87 percent from Rs 78.95 crore in March 2020.

For the full financial year FY21, the firm's net profit rose 35.21 percent to Rs 282.56 crore, as against Rs 208.98 crore in FY20. Sales during the period also rose 8.83 percent YoY to Rs 1,564.49 crore.

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to several Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies.