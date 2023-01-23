EaseMyTrip forays into retail with the launch of franchise outlets

EaseMyTrip has a customer base of over 11 million and a network of 61,000 travel agents.
With the EaseMyTrip Franchise, the company aims to tap into a new set of offline customers and the new outlets will enable it to expand its reach for EaseMyTrip.
The company invites anyone who wants to start a travel business and has a good network of HNI clients, a cluster of customer bases, a network of societies and associations, and who can pull a huge walk-in business to open an EaseMyTrip Franchise.
EaseMyTrip has a customer base of over 11 million and a network of 61,000 travel agents. Further, a 98.4 percent booking success rate makes it a trustworthy brand that has been profitable since its inception.
The Easy Trip Planners Ltd. stock ended 1.72 percent lower at Rs 54.20 on Monday.