EasyMyTrip parent shares gain after Friday's drop after launch of new programme

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates the online travel platform EaseMyTrip, ended higher on Monday after it launched an invite only special programme — EMTPRO — for its elite customers.
The programme offers discounts, a referral scheme and various offers to its customers.
Customers will be enrolled into ‘‘Refer Now & Earn Forever” programme and get cash-backs on flights, hotels, holidays, buses and train bookings for a period of one year by referring a new user to book from EaseMyTrip website or mobile application, the company said in a release.
Customers would also be able to get special and exclusive discounts on various flights and hotels. It also offers full refund on medical grounds and vouchers of Rs 5,000 of various brands with discount on every transaction.
Customers can get an extra discount up to 5 percent on bus and train bookings and a 10 percent flat discount on flight ancillaries.
According to Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip, through the programme the company intends to show its gratitude to customers who used the platform to book hotels and flights globally.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners ended 3.5 percent higher at Rs 67.20 after Friday's decline.
