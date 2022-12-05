English
EaseMyTrip signs deal with Go First for sale of tickets in Saudi Arabia

Dec 5, 2022 7:48:30 PM IST

Easy Trip Planners, the company that operates the leading online travel agency EaseMyTrip, on Monday announced that it has signed a pact with Go First, erstwhile GoAir, to sell, promote and market passenger tickets in Saudi Arabia.


The three-year exclusive partnership deal provides an opportune time for both brands to expand their service range in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, effective this month, mandates EaseMyTrip to be an official distributor, promoter, and marketer for passenger tickets in Saudi Arabia.

EaseMyTrip will be extending the operations of Go First by opening an independent branded office and representing the airline in Dammam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and other locations in an attempt to cater to the larger travel markets.

This pact will necessitate all the other travel agents within the vicinity to create a purchase circuit from EaseMyTrip when they will be buying Go First tickets from Saudi Arabia.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. ended 4.9 percent lower to close at Rs 61.20 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
