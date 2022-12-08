EaseMyTrip becomes official travel partner of World Tennis League

The tennis league will be taking place during December 19-24 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners, which operates the online travel platform EaseMyTrip, plunged as much as 6.4 percent in morning trade on Thursday after the company announced it has become the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the World Tennis League to be held in Dubai.

As a part of this partnership, EaseMyTrip will be giving its customers an opportunity to witness the event with specially curated packages to Dubai. It will also offer a special discount to its loyal customers.

In addition, EaseMyTrip will be running contests to give one lucky winner an opportunity to meet with some of the sports idols participating in the event.

With the help of this partnership, the EaseMyTrip brand will be visible across multiple assets during the event, globally where the event will be broadcasted in over 120 countries including North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

The World Tennis League is a unique mix of best-in-class sports and entertainment, featuring 18 marquee men’s and women’s tennis players, like Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, and Sania Mirza.