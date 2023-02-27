English
Women's Premier League: Easy Trip Planners signs advertisement deal with UP Warriorz

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 4:48:53 PM IST (Published)

The inaugural Women’s Premier League is set to begin on March 4, with a total of 20 league matches being played between 5 franchises.

Online travel platform and marketplace EaseMyTrip has entered into an advertisement deal with the owner of the Women’s Premier League franchise UP Warriorz. The company announced on Monday that the advertising agreement with the franchise owner Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. will run for five years.

The inaugural Women’s Premier League, the T20 tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is set to begin on March 4, with a total of 20 league matches being played between 5 franchises.


The other teams in the franchise include Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. With millions of eyeballs drawn to the event, EaseMyTrip’s association with Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. will benefit the travel-tech platform through this association.

This is the second sports partnership of the company in recent months. EaseMyTrip had become the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the World Tennis League. The competition was played from December 19-24, 2022, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, the operator of EaseMyTrip, had recently purchased a 55 percent stake in Glegoo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 3 crore through a share purchase agreement.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners ended 1.38 percent lower at Rs 46.85 on the BSE on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
