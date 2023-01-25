English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Easy Trip Planners buys 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations for Rs 3 crore

Easy Trip Planners buys 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations for Rs 3 crore

Easy Trip Planners buys 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations for Rs 3 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 25, 2023 8:06:31 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Easy Trip Planners have now declined in six out of the last seven trading sessions.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Easy Trip share

TRADE
Easy Trip Planners Ltd., which runs online travel platform EaseMyTrip, on Wednesday announced that it has acquired a 55 percent stake in Glegoo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 3 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

In a filing to stock exchanges, Easy Trip Planners said that it signed a share purchase agreement with Glegoo Innovations on January 24.


Glegoo Innovations is an Andhra Pradesh-based company that provides online travel and tours-related services. It was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Vijayawada, on April 10, 2019.

Easy Trip Planners said that Glegoo Innovations will add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up the business for online tours and travel-related services.

The acquisition announcement comes just a day after the company rolled out its EaseMyTrip franchise programme to offer a retail store experience to customers.

The company said that it aimed to tap into a new set of offline customers and expand the reach of EaseMyTrip with the new franchise program.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners ended 4.4 percent lower at Rs 51. The stock declined for the third straight day and has now declined in six out of the last seven trading sessions.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EaseMyTripEasy Trip Planners

Previous Article

Tata Motors back in black on higher sales, posts higher-than expected net profit

Next Article

Jyothy Laboratories Q3 Result: Revenue grows in double-digits despite higher input costs

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X