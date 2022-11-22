EaseMyTrip gains nearly 20% for the second straight day ahead of bonus issue board meet

The company has already previously announced a 3:1 and 1:1 bonus issues. It also carried out a 2:1 stock split.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners, the parent of online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip gained another 19 percent on Tuesday, ending at a 52-week high ahead of its board meeting on Wednesday, November 23.

The stock had ended locked in a 20 percent upper circuit on Monday.

EaseMyTrip will hold a board meeting tomorrow to consider a bonus issue of equity shares.

The company has already previously announced a 3:1 and 1:1 bonus issues. It also carried out a 2:1 stock split.

In other news, the company signed an MoU with Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) to promote tourism in the northeastern state.

The objective of this MoU is to share resources and collectively collaborate to boost the growth of tourism in Assam, according to the online travel portal. EaseMyTrip will provide white-label solutions to endorse ATDC properties on its website and mobile application. EaseMyTrip will also provide 24x7 Customer support to Assam Tourism.

As a stakeholder in this agreement, ATDC will have the sole and exclusive right to entrust its registered properties to EaseMyTrip and authorise the travel portal to manage bookings related to its properties during the contract period. The ATDC would also need to ensure that the information related to the properties provided to EaseMyTrip is true and accurate at all times.

EaseMyTrip offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value added services.

Shares of EaseMyTrip ended 19.4 percent higher at Rs 68.40.

