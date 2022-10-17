EaseMyTrip sells tickets worth Rs 350 crore in ten days, extends travel utsav sale till October 23

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of Easy Trip Planners are up nearly 50 percent this year.

EaseMyTrip witnessed sales of over Rs 350 crore during its Travel Utsav Sale between October 6-16, Easy Trip Planners mentioned in an exchange filing.

Buoyed by the 'overwhelming' response, the company has extended the Travel Utsav Sale till October 23.

Previously, EaseMyTrip had sold tickets worth Rs 300 crore in the first 10 days of August as part of its Annual Festive Season Sale.

EaseMyTrip is offering discounts of up to 14 percent and 10 percent on domestic and international flights, respectively. It also offers discounts on bus tickets and hotel bookings. Holiday and cruise packages are also offered at discounted rates.

“We hope to see more travellers benefiting from our extended sale and to keep travelling with us to meet their loved ones during the festivals,” Co-Founder and CEO Nishant Pitti was quoted as saying.

Last week, the company announced the launch of the Save Now Buy Later (SNBL) product. This is an investment scheme that allows customers to start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for their travel plans.

The investment scheme can be availed for a minimum of 90 days. For domestic travellers, upon successful completion of 90 days, the collected amount can be redeemed to book a holiday package or a hotel stay of choice anytime on EaseMyTrip.

Last week, the company's board also approved a 2:1 stock split as well as announced the issue of three bonus shares for every one share held by investors.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners are trading at Rs 392.75, up 1.05 percent, as of 1:30 PM.