Market
EaseMyTrip files draft papers for Rs 510 crore IPO
Updated : December 16, 2019 07:53 AM IST
EaseMyTrip has filed draft papers with SEBI to float a Rs 510 crore initial public offering.
EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more