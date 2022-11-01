    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    EaseMyTrip concludes its 'Travel Utsav' with sales of Rs 555 crore

    EaseMyTrip concludes its ‘Travel Utsav’ with sales of Rs 555 crore

    EaseMyTrip concludes its ‘Travel Utsav’ with sales of Rs 555 crore
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Seeing the strong customer response, the company ran a second leg of Travel Ustav Festive Sales and announced an extension from October 17 to October 23.

    EaseMyTrip, India’s second largest online travel tech platform, on Tuesday, announced that it achieved sales of Rs 555 crore during its ‘Travel Utsav Festive Sales’ that ran from October 6 to October 23.

    The Travel Utsav Festive Sales event, which provided discounts on flights, hotels, holiday packages, and more, was conducted in two phases.

    The deals were originally active from October 6 to October 16. During this period, the Delhi-based company saw sales worth Rs 350 crore.

    Seeing the strong customer response, the company ran a second leg of the event and announced an extension from October 17 to October 23. Overall, gross sales of Rs 555 crore were achieved during both phases of the sales.

    The management aims to bringing out more customer-centric sales packages going forward.

    Last month, EaseMyTrip also launched the ‘Save Now Buy Later’ (SNBL) product. This plan was designed to look like an investment scheme that allows customers to start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for their future travel plans.

    The investment scheme ‘Save Now Buy Later’ can be availed for a minimum of 90 days. For domestic travellers, upon successful completion of 90 days, the collected amount can be redeemed to book a holiday package or a hotel stay of choice anytime on EaseMyTrip.

    Shares of Easy Trip Planners are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 384.5 as of 2 PM.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    EaseMyTriptravel company

