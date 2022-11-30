EaseMyTrip parent becomes official travel partner for IIFA 2023

EaseMyTrip will offer special packages for the 23rd IIFA event scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from February 9 to February 11, 2023.

EaseMyTrip, one of the largest travel tech platforms in India, has become the official travel partner for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023, which brings together the very best of the Indian film industry.

The 23rd edition of IIFA will take place at the world-class Etihad Arena at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from February 9 to February 11, 2023.

This year, IIFA returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year. The 3-day IIFA Awards event will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Under this partnership, EaseMyTrip will offer exclusive packages for the event and free IIFA passes on buying tickets to Abu Dhabi to attend the events like IIFA Rocks and NEXA IIFA Awards. EaseMyTrip has also shared a coupon code for customers booking flights to Abu Dhabi to avail of these benefits.

During the September quarter, EaseMyTrip’s parent company, Easy Trip Planners Ltd., saw its highest-ever gross booking revenue of Rs 2,000 crore. While the competitors of EaseMyTrip mostly saw flat growth in this quarter, the company grew over 25 percent.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners are trading at Rs 64.30, down 3.09 percent.

