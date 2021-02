Brokerage house Antique Stock Broking has retained its ‘hold’ rating on IndusInd Bank while upping the price target for the stock from Rs 975 to Rs 1100.

The broking firms said that while the promoters’ move to convert their warrants into shares at a steep premium to market price was positive, the risk to earnings persisted.

By exercising their right to convert 15.8 million warrants into equity shares at Rs 1709 apiece, the promoters will be pumping around Rs 2000 crore into the bank, and increasing their stake to 15 percent.

“Bank has continued to make provisions over the last few quarters, but even if we include contingency provisions, coverage ratio on current identified stress pool is at 59 percent as compared to 90 percent for larger peers like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank (on a like to like basis). This implies lower cushion against any negative surprise on asset quality,” the Antique note said.